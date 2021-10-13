Letitia Wright Responds To Rumors Of Antivax Support

Calling Twitter a volatile place would perhaps be the understatement of the century, and many of the same fans who widely praised Letitia Wright and lauded her ability to ascend the throne in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were then demanding she be fired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel after reports began emanating that she was sharing antivax theories on set.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard such talk of her stance on COVID-19, and the last time it blew up in her face and forced her to leave Twitter altogether, but not before co-star Don Cheadle got a couple of shots in. However, the 27-year-old has now taken to Instagram and offered her side of the story, which you can read below.

“God bless you all. It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue. Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus. I will continue to hold onto God’s hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17. Weapons made to attack you won’t be successful; Words spoken against you won’t hurt at all.”

It’s interesting to note that she’s publicly called out The Hollywood Reporter for their story, whereas she’d previously decided to delete another one of her social media accounts to avoid the backlash. The wording is about as vague as you’d expect from a major MCU figure posting a carefully curated response, but it won’t be enough to convince some folks.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shooting since the summer and hits theaters in July 2022, so we’ll be keeping a close eye to see if Wright manages to get herself caught up in any more controversy between now and then.