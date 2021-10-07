The Internet Wants Letitia Wright Fired From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Letitia Wright’s involvement in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has generated excitement and fury one after the other, often in the space of the same week. The actress is once again finding herself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons once more after her reported antivax status was once again widely shared online.

Remember, this is the same person fans were fawning over when they deemed her a more than suitable successor to the late Chadwick Boseman, with Shuri set to follow in her comic book counterpart’s footsteps by inheriting the mantle of Black Panther.

Of course, all it takes is one stroke of bad publicity to shift opinion instantly, and as you can see from the reactions below, people don’t even want her to be part of Wakanda Forever at all anymore.

5. But yeah, Letitia Wright if unvaccinated (along with any other cast [main/supporting/background] and crew) is a literal biohazard (biological bomb if you will) and if Marvel feels it is unsafe to film with any unvaccinated cast or crew members they should fire and replace them — Älia Meth 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@meth_alia) October 6, 2021

Fire Letitia Wright and recast Shuri with someone that actually believes in science and has more than two brain cells.#Shuri#WakandaForever — trumpocalypse (@trumpocalypse08) October 6, 2021

honestly bro, fire Letitia Wright.



Let Winston Duke ball out. — Arian (@AtsumuMiyaas) October 6, 2021

marvel needs to get their shit together and actually fire letitia wright and replace her. she's putting people in danger. istg. — ًhori’s pr manager! (@616FELICIAS) October 6, 2021

If they don't fire Letitia Wright and don't use the phrase "Bye, Letitia" then you're doing it wrong. — Nathan "Carpenter" Snyder (@ANateForFate) October 6, 2021

they should just fire Letitia Wright.



she's basically just willing to risk other people's lives. — morris 🦇 (@SketchedBat) October 6, 2021

Given that the sequel started shooting months ago, Wright isn’t going anywhere. Not only that, but more and more productions are making vaccinations mandatory before you can even go near a set populated by hundreds of cast and crew, so Marvel would have more than likely been aware of her stance a long time ago.

It’s not a great look, though rest assured that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters next summer with the 27-year-old front and center.