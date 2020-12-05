Letitia Wright Deletes Twitter Account After The Internet Calls To Cancel Her

Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright and the actress behind King T’Challa’s sister, Shuri, recently came under fire for sharing an anti-vaccination video on Twitter.

The clip in question also apparently included transphobic comments, which further enraged folks on social media. We don’t know if Wright watched the entire video before posting it on her personal feed, but by the time she or her publicists could do anything about it, people had taken it upon themselves to blast the actress for promoting fraudulent and unfounded facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the global community has tolerated the outbreak of the deadly infectious disease for more than a year now, we knew that a lot of pharmaceutical companies and research groups have been developing their own version of a vaccine that would provide immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. And after completing human trials, some of these products are now being prepared for mass distribution. Still, there’s a lot of skepticism about the kind of effects they’ll have on your body and conspiracy theory circles have also been running rampant with wildly misinformative facts that try to connect the issue to politics.

This recent controversy surrounding Wright has started to get out of control, though, to the point of her MCU co-stars even getting involved. And now, it seems that the Avengers: Endgame actress has had enough of the backlash as she just deleted her Twitter account.

Of course, we still don’t know how the House of Mouse wishes to deal with the situation. After Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing a couple of months ago, fans assumed that Shuri would be the ideal candidate to take up the mantle of Black Panther in future installments. Though now, in the wake of these scandalous developments regarding the actress, their plans might undergo some changes before Marvel Studios proceeds with the production of the highly anticipated sequel.

Tell us, though, what do you think about Letitia Wright‘s actions? And do you feel that Disney should release an official statement to address the issue? As usual, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.