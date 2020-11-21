Home / movies

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Shuri Getting A Bigger Role In Black Panther 2

It wouldn’t have been a surprise in the slightest if Marvel had pulled Black Panther 2 off the calendar after leading man Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer in August, but the studio have instead announced that the pic will begin shooting next July, with Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta becoming the first new addition to the ensemble alongside returning favorites Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

Whether or not the Wakandan sequel makes the previously announced July 2022 date or not is up for debate, but with the entire production having been fundamentally altered by the devastating loss of Boseman, the fact that Black Panther 2 is only starting filming four months behind schedule is still a shock.

As you may’ve head, the news came with the added caveat that Wright’s Shuri will have a greatly expanded role, lending even more weight to the rumors that T’Challa’s younger sister is set to inherit the mantle of Black Panther and become her country’s full-time protector, something that’s always been on the cards. Of course, on both a narrative and personal level, the decision makes complete sense, and based on the reactions online, the fans are already completely on board with it.

Black Panther 2 is pretty much guaranteed to be the most powerful and moving entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history on a purely emotional level, and when Shuri suits up to follow in her brother’s footsteps and continue the monumental legacy left behind by Boseman’s iconic performance in the first installment that inspired a generation and led to one of the most culturally important movies of the 21st Century, there’s barely going to be a dry eye in the house.

