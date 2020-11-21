MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Shuri Getting A Bigger Role In Black Panther 2

It wouldn’t have been a surprise in the slightest if Marvel had pulled Black Panther 2 off the calendar after leading man Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer in August, but the studio have instead announced that the pic will begin shooting next July, with Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta becoming the first new addition to the ensemble alongside returning favorites Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

Whether or not the Wakandan sequel makes the previously announced July 2022 date or not is up for debate, but with the entire production having been fundamentally altered by the devastating loss of Boseman, the fact that Black Panther 2 is only starting filming four months behind schedule is still a shock.

As you may’ve head, the news came with the added caveat that Wright’s Shuri will have a greatly expanded role, lending even more weight to the rumors that T’Challa’s younger sister is set to inherit the mantle of Black Panther and become her country’s full-time protector, something that’s always been on the cards. Of course, on both a narrative and personal level, the decision makes complete sense, and based on the reactions online, the fans are already completely on board with it.

i cant wait for shuri to become black panther and piss off all the dudebros who got mad when they said she was the smartest person in the mcu — lee ⚯͛ they/them (@oberynsriddle) November 20, 2020

t’challa died in the comics and shuri takes on his role. It’s way more disrespectful to just recast him and pretend like nothing happened. Sending him off as a hero and having his younger sister follow in his footsteps is respectful https://t.co/eAcdlsF8Pj — Hana // endeavor’s defense attorney (@zenitsunflower) November 20, 2020

cant stop laughing at MCU fans complaining while not knowing Shuri was actually the Black Panther. i feel bad for comic fans having to deal with yall fr 😂 https://t.co/cdyUox9JrB pic.twitter.com/oqHY5yhWQH — 🖍 (@25thKiichi) November 20, 2020

not to jump to conclusions or anything but if bp2 really does center around shuri being black panther then she’d be the first black woman with a stand alone mcu movie……

pic.twitter.com/5EAQfjNHGg — jaa’s pink friday era (@thejaanico) November 21, 2020

Here's How Shuri Could Look As The MCU's Next Black Panther 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It has to be her. The most respectful way for this to go is to honor Chadwick as T'Challa, and have Shuri step up into her own as Black Panther. Nobody needs to be recast, just shine the spotlight brighter on the incredible supporting characters and cast. https://t.co/GMvJEshEB7 — Kim Horcher N7 (@kimscorcher) November 21, 2020

That moment when Shuri becomes Black Panther and goes to visit her big brother and dad. pic.twitter.com/U8dYn9zKv0 — Martin Banks (@mmmmBanks) November 21, 2020

Is this your Queen? Absolutely. We ready to see Shuri take the throne 👑 pic.twitter.com/IbWWqiMXp6 — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) November 21, 2020

So people are assuming Shuri will take the mantle for Black Panther in BP2 but has anyone considered Nakia for the mantle? pic.twitter.com/EU8pPZltmh — 𝘿𝙧. 𝙎𝙞𝙯𝙯𝙡𝙚 (@Drr_Sizzle) November 20, 2020

A lot of people are saying “if Shuri becomes Black Panther then we lose the Storm x Black Panther storyline” Why would we have to lose Storm x Black Panther if Shuri becomes Black Panther 😒 https://t.co/6kmFE0e59p — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) November 20, 2020

Black Panther 2 is pretty much guaranteed to be the most powerful and moving entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history on a purely emotional level, and when Shuri suits up to follow in her brother’s footsteps and continue the monumental legacy left behind by Boseman’s iconic performance in the first installment that inspired a generation and led to one of the most culturally important movies of the 21st Century, there’s barely going to be a dry eye in the house.