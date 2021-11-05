MCU Fans Speculate Letitia Wright’s Injury On Black Panther Set Is Actually COVID-19

As news comes in that production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been delayed until 2022 due to Letitia Wright sustaining an injury on set, the internet has come up with another theory on what actually is happening behind the scenes.

It has been previously reported that Wright was sharing her anti-vaccine views on the set of the film though she has since denied this. However, fans are now theorizing that the actress who plays Shuri in the film may have simply caught the virus due to this information.

Many have already gotten online to discuss the potential that “injury” is simply a code word for COVID-19 and that Marvel Studios simply doesn’t want more bad press regarding the virus to surround the project.

Kinda sus tho. In the past year of film production, whenever they shut down it was because someone got COVID. And knowing Letitia Wright well, this may not be just an injury. https://t.co/Ky5NKFy1nf pic.twitter.com/UCXBaPV3hr — Margarita 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇷 #PuertoRicoLibre (@MargaraPadua) November 5, 2021

Is the “injury” Letitia Wright is supposedly recovering from Covid because she’s unvaccinated? — Ivy🧣#FreeBritney Bitch (@hoIyfukinground) November 5, 2021

While Letitia Wright was hospitalized for injuries she received while filming on a stunt rig on-location in Boston back in August, at the time, it had been assured that the injury would not delay production going forward. Now, we only have a statement from a representative of Wright given to The Hollywood Reporter as details on her current state.

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022. Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

So while there is no current evidence outside of speculation, it seems many fans will be believing that Wright has COVID-19 until proven otherwise. Either way, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have its production delayed until early 2022.