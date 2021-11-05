Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Production Shut Down Amid Star’s Injury

We’re getting some unfortunate news coming out of the set of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film has apparently temporarily shut down its production following the severity of an injury sustained by star Letitia Wright, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The injury in question occurred back in late August while filming a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. It was stated by Marvel at the time that the injury wouldn’t inhibit the shooting schedule of the film, however that now appears to not be the case.

Wright left for London after the injury, where she remains to this day, with production shooting around her character. Wright’s Shuri, the sister of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa from the breakout 2018 blockbuster, became a fan-favorite character in her own right. The character was elevated to lead for the sequel of the film when Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away from cancer in August 2020.

The filming for Wakanda Forever, helmed by director Ryan Cooglar, had been mostly filming in Atlanta for the past two months. Cooglar is said to have shot all the footage with his crew possible without Wright.

The shooting is said to be taking a hiatus beginning the week of Thanksgiving and resuming in early 2022.

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022…Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers,” a representative for Wright said in a statement to THR.

For now, the release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will remain as Nov. 11, 2022, after previously being pushed back from July 8, 2022.