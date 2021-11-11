Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans Once Again Call To Recast Shuri
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans are once again calling for a recast of Letitia Wright’s Shuri, the sister of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa that will helm the sequel following Boseman’s untimely death.
This all stems from a report from The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday in which the publication claims that the actor is not vaccinated and that her status as such may disrupt filming of the movie, thanks to travel restrictions implemented by the CDC that require non-citizens and non-immigrants who travel by air to the U.S. to be fully vaccinated.
Wright had sustained an injury on the set of the film back in August and has been recovering in London. The production, which is purportedly slated to take place in Atlanta, had to take a temporary hiatus to account for Wright’s recovery and is expected to resume early next year.
Though Wright has denied that she is against the vaccine, she came under fire late last year for sharing on her Twitter page a controversial video questioning the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, implications the virus was spread by China, and other arguments that were not backed up by facts, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Ever since then, many fans who were once loyal to Wright and championed her leading the film as the new Black Panther are now singing a different tune, saying the actor should be replaced.
Precious Mustapha was one such suggestion for a replacement.
B. Simone from MTV’s Wild’N Out was even name-dropped as a potential replacement.
Do you think Letita Wright should be given a second chance or should the role go to someone else? Leave it in the comments below.
Provided there are no more delays, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to hit theaters Nov. 11, 2022.