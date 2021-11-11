Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans Once Again Call To Recast Shuri

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans are once again calling for a recast of Letitia Wright’s Shuri, the sister of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa that will helm the sequel following Boseman’s untimely death.

This all stems from a report from The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday in which the publication claims that the actor is not vaccinated and that her status as such may disrupt filming of the movie, thanks to travel restrictions implemented by the CDC that require non-citizens and non-immigrants who travel by air to the U.S. to be fully vaccinated.

Wright had sustained an injury on the set of the film back in August and has been recovering in London. The production, which is purportedly slated to take place in Atlanta, had to take a temporary hiatus to account for Wright’s recovery and is expected to resume early next year.

Y'all she's bad, bad, horrible PR. Red flags all the way down. Pick a new BP and have Shuri die falling down that endless train pit they have.

Let Okoye be BP. Everyone loves Okoye.



— M.H. Williams (@AutomaticZen) November 10, 2021

Though Wright has denied that she is against the vaccine, she came under fire late last year for sharing on her Twitter page a controversial video questioning the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, implications the virus was spread by China, and other arguments that were not backed up by facts, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ever since then, many fans who were once loyal to Wright and championed her leading the film as the new Black Panther are now singing a different tune, saying the actor should be replaced.

Precious Mustapha was one such suggestion for a replacement.

It just hit me. If you were going to recast Letitia Wright for the role of Shuri given her anti vaxx views, they wouldn't have to look far. Precious Mustapha would make for a solid recast. Plus, deserves far better than being a helper to the leading white woman.
— SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) January 27, 2021

Just re-cast Shuri, keep it moving and let her clown ass be unvaccinated tbh
— Emasculation Proclamation (@angryblkhoemo) November 10, 2021



Recast Shuri and move on. We've lost someone far more important than Letitia Wright. It'd be no hardship. — MELLY (@mellyfratelli) November 10, 2021

B. Simone from MTV’s Wild’N Out was even name-dropped as a potential replacement.

Me when they recast B. Simone as Shuri in a Black Panther 2
— vaxine shaw (@blaccbrry_) November 10, 2021

They just need to recast her goofy ass at this point. Her anti-vaxxer beliefs are holding production back & is delaying things for other cast members. There are plenty of other Black women who could take her role as Shuri.. 😬😬
— Bella Goth (@HoodSocialism) November 10, 2021

Do you think Letita Wright should be given a second chance or should the role go to someone else? Leave it in the comments below.

Provided there are no more delays, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to hit theaters Nov. 11, 2022.