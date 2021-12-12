‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans sympathize with Ryan Coogler

Even before a single frame of footage had been shot, Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was already under more pressure than any other installment in the franchise’s history.

Not only is it the continuation of the MCU’s highest-rated film or television title on Rotten Tomatoes, its top-grossing non-Avengers movie and the first superhero blockbuster to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, but the tragic loss of leading man Chadwick Boseman put the cast and crew in an unenviable position.

Matters haven’t been helped by the Letitia Wright situation, with countless rumors insinuating that her purported antivax status is proving to be a point of contention among her peers and collaborators. What we do know for sure is that Wakanda Forever will remain on hiatus until early next year, and fans have been sympathizing with director Ryan Coogler’s plight.

Because he’s trying to honor Chadwick‘s legacy the best way possible and also has to continue the legacy of the Black Panther in one single movie — Noel (@Noelpatrol) December 11, 2021

All of these complications stemming from the new lead of Black Panther just makes you miss Chadwick even more. He would never 😩 pic.twitter.com/hoBLeMkvzE — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) December 11, 2021

i was all for Shuri being the next Black Panther but since that’s all been fucked by Letitia, I’m hoping they’ll pass the title to Nakia. i think she’s the next obvious choice and she’d be amazing at it pic.twitter.com/miqksBTgSJ — Rue 🗡 (@LOKlMAXlMOFF) December 11, 2021

Not people saying just recast t’challa in black panther 2, since letitia wright might be out because of being an anti-vaxxer😭how about you give some attention to lupita nyong’o and make her the lead instead. pic.twitter.com/bvmtjIXDbt — isa 🇵🇭 (@jyndjarin) December 11, 2021

Hottie's take on the Black Panther 2 crisis:



People love Killmonger & Michael B. Jordan so much, what if they pull a Variant or Multiverse version of him that was taken to Wakanda after his father died & raised as part of the royal family into the Sacred Timeline? pic.twitter.com/XXwaTnFhsu — Librarian Mama (@hyuumanatees) December 12, 2021

Man I hope Ryan coogler is doing okay with all these black panther rewrites. Can’t be easy making this movie man — aniya (@elixirgeniuss) December 12, 2021

Honestly, no matter which direction Black Panther 2 takes folk are gonna be pissed, and I feel for Ryan Coogler. If they recast T’Challa, folk will compare to Chadwick Boseman constantly, and if they don’t, the character doesn’t get to live on the big screen. Sucks both ways. — Nolan Dean 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌈 (@nolandean27) December 12, 2021

Black Panther 2 needs to be pushed back to phase 5. Let Ryan Coogler go back to the drawing board, rewrite the script and recast Shuri https://t.co/mZkHaQA18J — Tanika~Duncan Idaho Stan Acct. (@YaGirlJiggy) December 12, 2021

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to theaters in November 2022, and we’ll be very interested to see what people make of it. Boseman’s absence is almost impossible to compensate for, but Coogler is a massively talented filmmaker that has more than enough in his arsenal to deliver a worthy successor to one of the most important comic book movies of the modern era.