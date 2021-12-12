‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans sympathize with Ryan Coogler
Even before a single frame of footage had been shot, Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was already under more pressure than any other installment in the franchise’s history.
Not only is it the continuation of the MCU’s highest-rated film or television title on Rotten Tomatoes, its top-grossing non-Avengers movie and the first superhero blockbuster to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, but the tragic loss of leading man Chadwick Boseman put the cast and crew in an unenviable position.
Matters haven’t been helped by the Letitia Wright situation, with countless rumors insinuating that her purported antivax status is proving to be a point of contention among her peers and collaborators. What we do know for sure is that Wakanda Forever will remain on hiatus until early next year, and fans have been sympathizing with director Ryan Coogler’s plight.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to theaters in November 2022, and we’ll be very interested to see what people make of it. Boseman’s absence is almost impossible to compensate for, but Coogler is a massively talented filmmaker that has more than enough in his arsenal to deliver a worthy successor to one of the most important comic book movies of the modern era.