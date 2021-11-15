Recast T’Challa Trends As Fans Debate Whether The OG Black Panther Should Return
Even if it wasn’t for the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman last summer, robbing the movie of the leading man and title hero, Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would still be arriving under massive expectations and even more pressure.
After all, it’s the follow-up to the top-rated installment in the entire franchise on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest-grossing non-Avengers effort in MCU history, and the first superhero blockbuster to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, without even mentioning the cultural impact.
Matters haven’t been helped by the constant string of controversies swirling around would-be replacement Letitia Wright, and we’ve now reached a point where #RecastTchalla is trending as fans decide they wouldn’t be completely against the idea of another actor stepping directly into Boseman’s shoes, although plenty remain in staunch disagreement.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently on hiatus as Wright recovers from an injury that was more serious than initially reported, while various rumors have claimed that the actress’ Shuri will be handing the mantle over to Winston Duke’s M’Baku in double-quick time. Wherever the truth lies, the mere thought of recasting T’Challa in the MCU is sure to generate plenty of fervent debate up until the film’s November 2022 release.