Recast T’Challa Trends As Fans Debate Whether The OG Black Panther Should Return

Even if it wasn’t for the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman last summer, robbing the movie of the leading man and title hero, Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would still be arriving under massive expectations and even more pressure.

After all, it’s the follow-up to the top-rated installment in the entire franchise on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest-grossing non-Avengers effort in MCU history, and the first superhero blockbuster to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, without even mentioning the cultural impact.

Matters haven’t been helped by the constant string of controversies swirling around would-be replacement Letitia Wright, and we’ve now reached a point where #RecastTchalla is trending as fans decide they wouldn’t be completely against the idea of another actor stepping directly into Boseman’s shoes, although plenty remain in staunch disagreement.

Agreed. That's why #RecastTChalla isn't #RecastBlackPanther. It's not about the mantle. The character far exceeds the mantle as the source material has built up over the last 55 years. — E-Man's Movie Reviews – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) November 15, 2021

I support anything and everything black – but this is going to be a disaster. @MarvelStudios should not kill Chadwick's MCU legacy because of Chadwick's death. I really hope we don't have to experience Chadwick's death all over again in Black Panther 2. #RecastTChalla — Jermaine (@JermaineR1984) November 15, 2021

You used all them words and yet still don’t understand what the black panther comics are about. Why even keep tweeting at this point? you clearly don’t understand Black Panther and don’t care. You just want to kill off a black king. #RecastTChalla — RJulius Walker (@JuliusHandles7) November 15, 2021

Probably an unpopular opinion but for me that’s the wrong decision and a big way to alienate the public and fans who want to continue to explore T’Challa as king, how he evolves as BP & all of his ensuing missions and adventures but again that’s just my opinion.#RecastTChalla — Athena Sidiropoulou (@AthenaSidiropo2) November 15, 2021

I mean for fucks sake the recast Joker after Ledger passed and he won an Oscar. It has nothing to do with disrespect.

What about legacy?

what about carrying on an iconic role for a black man to play? We just don’t care about that anymore orrr? #RecastTChalla — Orxaan (@Dolla_DeLotta) November 15, 2021

The #RecastTChalla going strong today. We want to see this hero continued because he's our hero. I'm not saying have another black actor come in to be Chadwick. Be T'Challa and just continue what Chadwick started. Disney didn't even wait a year after this death to start filming. — K-Dots Sanctum (Elite Saiyan Nigga / They) (@DotsCaptain) November 15, 2021

Love n respect Nate Moore + Ryan Coogler. We agree that Chadwick is irreplaceable AND also believe Chad would've wished for T'Challa 's story to continue. He was always about bringing MORE Black representation to the screen. We will understand a recast 💛 Please #RecastTchalla pic.twitter.com/dw8ZkoK7U1 — Alicia Ke_Reviews (@AliciaKeReviews) November 15, 2021

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently on hiatus as Wright recovers from an injury that was more serious than initially reported, while various rumors have claimed that the actress’ Shuri will be handing the mantle over to Winston Duke’s M’Baku in double-quick time. Wherever the truth lies, the mere thought of recasting T’Challa in the MCU is sure to generate plenty of fervent debate up until the film’s November 2022 release.