‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ looks set for box office domination with advanced ticket sales

Marvel Studios must be having a field day after it was revealed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already earned millions of dollars at the U.S. box office. That number is expected to rise as the film comes out early in some international countries, excluding China and Russia. Disney CEO Bob Chapek is aware of the milestone and has praised the film, just days before its U.S. release.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Chapek mentioning Black Panther 2‘s advanced ticket sales during the company’s earnings call. Chapek described the upcoming sequel as “another culture-defining film.” While the CEO didn’t disclose any numbers during the call, sources told the publication that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned over $45 million due to advanced ticket sales in the U.S. box office alone,

“Ryan Coogler has delivered another culture-defining film … evidenced by advance ticket sales.”

Disney insiders told Hollywood Reporter that the film earned less than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but has surpassed Thor: Love and Thunder in regards to advanced sales numbers. It was predicted that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may earn nearly $195 million at the international box office since the film is released early in some countries. They also predict that the sequel would surpass its predecessor, Black Panther’s earnings during its opening of $200 million.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is said to be a tribute to Chadwick Boseman after the actor passed away in 2020. The film hinted that a new character will take over the superhero title, and will feature the debut of Riri Williams, aka Ironheart.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theathers internationally and comes out in the U.S. on Nov. 11.