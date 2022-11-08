New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ promo reveals best look yet at Ironheart’s upgrades

A new promo for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is giving us our best look yet at one of the more advanced iterations of the Stark tech-inspired suit utilized by a new hero being introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart.

The promo comes to us from the YouTube account Marvel Studios Hong Kong. In the promo, we finally get a full look at Ironheart’s mech suit. Up until now, it was only shown in brief flashes but never truly lingered on a single shot to let us soak it all in. What’s more, we remember in 2008’s Iron Man that the iterations for the suits created by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark evolved quite a bit throughout the film, with the Mark I, Mark II, etc. Hence, we’re convinced the quick scene in the latest promo in which we see a version of Ironheart’s suit — which somewhat resembles the Varia Suit of videogame heroine Samus Aran from Metroid — might be a more advanced version than how it initially appears in the movie. Maybe Riri will have her own proto-Ironheart suit made in a cave with a box of scraps earlier in the movie, just like Tony did.

The promo also features a never-before-seen moment where Tenoch Huerta’s Namor faces off against Winston Duke’s M’Baku. The brief confrontation gives us a taste of just how formidable of a foe Namor truly is for the Wakandans. In the clip, M’Baku declares Namor is as strong as the Hulk and then the Talocanian promptly punches the Wakandan in the chest, shattering his armor and sending him flying. This is also in line with Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler’s claim in a recent interview that Namor has god-level strength.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters on Nov. 11.