‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ makes Marvel history with international premiere

As the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever approaches, the film is already making history.

The highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther had a momentous debut on November 6 at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, marking the first time a Marvel movie has ever held a premiere in the Nigerian capital.

Fans were ecstatic when the film’s star-studded cast arrived on the red carpet, including Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Tenoch Huerta, Winston Duke, and Michaela Coel, while the film’s producer Nate Moore and director Ryan Coogler were also on hand.

(L to R)Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Marvel and The Walt Disney Company partnered with the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and FilmOne Entertainment to organize the landmark event.

Chioma Ude, founder of Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), explained the significance of the sequel’s Nigerian premiere to Business Day Nigeria:

“We are excited and proud to be a part of the premiere of this milestone film here in Africa. This is huge for the continent of Africa as it symbolizes to us further bridging the gaps between the global film industries.”

The co-founders of FilmOne Entertainment Kene Okwuosa and Moses Babatope described their excitement about the collaboration in a joint statement.

“Being instrumental to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in West Africa is a proud achievement and a milestone for us and the entire FilmOne team; it will be celebrated for a long time.”

Danai Gurira attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held its world premiere at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The film celebrated its European premiere in London at Cineworld Leicester Square.

The film tells the story of how the Wakandan monarchy navigate the fate of the nation after the demise of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Check out our guide on what to watch before seeing the sequel.

The global release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on November 11, 2022.