‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ merch reveals first look at the Atlanteans

When Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta was first announced to have joined the cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it was essentially taken for granted right from the off that he’d been cast as Namor the Sub-Mariner, a character fans have been desperate to see in live-action for the longest time.

Since then, we’ve been inundated with further speculation, scuttlebutt, and hearsay, but on an official level, Huerta has only been publicly referred to as Namor on one solitary occasion, and even then the mention was neither confirmed nor denied by anyone from Marvel.

However, a purportedly leaked image from Wakanda Forever merch looks to confirm that the kingdom of Atlantis will indeed factor into the upcoming blockbuster, after revealing an image of Attuma, who in the comic books is a warlord that typically figures as an enemy of Namor, which you can check out below.

While this is far from a guarantee that Attuma or Atlantis are destined for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the trail of breadcrumbs keeps on gathering steam. Anyone who follows the development of any major franchise-driven property will also know full well that tie-in merch and toy lines are often how we get our first looks at new faces, costumes, and action sequences, although Marvel will no doubt keep tight-lipped on this one for the foreseeable future.

With Thor: Love and Thunder, San Diego Comic-Con, and D23 all on the horizon, though, it’s surely not too long until we finally get confirmations and our first look at some footage for the November release.