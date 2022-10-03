‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ release date and cast

Phase Four is now officially about to wrap up, but not before dropping its final movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which could very well turn out to be one of the finest entries in this era of the MCU.

Everything we’ve seen so far about the sequel to the Oscar-nominated 2018 origins movie has us convinced we’re in for something very special indeed and, with any luck, Black Panther 2 will succeed as both a new chapter in the ever-expanding Marvel universe and as a tribute to the much-missed Chadwick Boseman.

With the first full trailer now out there in the world, revealing a much better look at the film’s foe — Namor the Sub-Mariner — and our first glimpse at our new Black Panther, Marvel fans everywhere want to know all about director Ryan Coogler’s production. So allow us to provide a few answers to your burning Black Panther 2 questions.

What is the release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Like every other film in Marvel’s Phase Four slate, Wakanda Forever has been shuffled around the schedules a whole bunch of times as Disney has had to adjust its release dates due to COVID impacting the industry over the past couple of years.

Originally, the sequel was due to land on May 6 this year — a spot later taken by Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness — before it was then pushed back to July 8. Well, obviously that didn’t happen as the franchise’s summer slot was instead filled by Thor: Love and Thunder.

Black Panther 2 has ultimately settled into a fall release window and you can catch it on the big screen from Nov. 11. You have to pity the other films opening that weekend, including Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans and Hugh Jackman/Laura Dern vehicle The Son, as something tells us they’re not going to get a look-in at the box office.

Who is in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast?

So now we know when to expect Wakanda Forever to hit cinemas, who can we anticipate seeing in it? This is a Marvel film, so there may well be some surprise cameos hidden within, but here’s everyone we’re banking on catching in the movie so far.

With Boseman’s T’Challa written out, the sequel is set to expand the roles of the franchise’s beloved supporting cast. So be on the look-out for more substantial screentime for the likes of Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Winston Duke (M’Baku).

Other returnees include Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Florence Kasumba as Ayo. Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya is not due to return, however, as W’Kabi, because of scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s Nope.

The BP2 cast similarly features three major new additions to the universe. First of all, we have the aforementioned underwater mutant king Namor, alias He with the Floaty Feet. Namor, one of the oldest Marvel characters in the comics, is played by Narcos: New Mexico‘s Tenoch Huerta.

Next up, Dominique Thorne is debuting as Riri Williams aka Ironheart, a genius engineering prodigy who befriends Shuri at M.I.T. Watch out for this character as Riri, the successor to Tony Stark’s legacy, is on course to get her own TV series following this movie, with Ironheart arriving on Disney Plus in late 2023.

Last but not least, I May Destroy You breakout Michaela Coel is making her first major Hollywood appearance in BP2 as Aneka, a new member of the Dora Milaje who’s being tipped to be the Black Panther mythos’ first openly LGBTQ+ character.

Other newcomers include Mabel Cadena as Namor’s cousin Namora and Alex Livinalli as his rival Attuma. UFC vet Kamaru Usman and Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor) have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

With such a thrilling mix of familiar and fresh elements, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever promises to be unmissable — and no doubt extremely moving — Marvel entertainment.