‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ set photo teases Namor and Atlantis

A new behind-the-scenes still from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed what appears to be the set for Atlantis.

The water-laden photo from the Atlanta set sees several cameras and lighting rigs, which is believed to be part of Atlantis. It’s been rumored for a while that Atlantis would make its full Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Wakanda Forever, and this may just solidify those notions.

New behind the scenes photo of the filming of Namor/Atlanteans scenes in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER! 🔱



(via @AtlantaFilming) pic.twitter.com/zavIK5SVmV — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) February 11, 2022

Introducing Atlantis would likely also mean the introduction of Namor, who is one of Marvel’s first-ever heroes, otherwise known as the First Mutant. Namor has had an interesting history and is seen now in comics as more of an antihero.

The rights to Namor have been tricky for a few years – with nobody truly sure who owns the cinematic rights out of Universal Pictures and Marvel Studios. A Namor film was in development in the late 1990s, titled Namor: Sub-Mariner, but never truly got swimming.

Little is known about Wakanda Forever‘s plot, but fans believe the film follows a war between the surface nation of Wakanda and the submerged city of Atlantis. Baseless speculation also posits that T’Challa will be killed by Namor in the film, truly setting him up as a despicable villain.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for a Nov. 11 2022 release, with returning writer-director Ryan Coogler at the helm.