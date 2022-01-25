Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o tested positive for COVID a few weeks ago. At the time, the actress told everyone to get vaccinated and stay masked after her announcement on Twitter.

It’s time to breathe a sigh of relief because she is back at it. “I may have been down… But I am coming back! 🙅🏿‍♀️🙅🏿‍♂️🙅🏿‍♀️ #LetsGetIt,” she captioned her Instagram post.

The 12 Years A Slave star seems to be doing well. She is back to working out and looks great, and the world seems to agree, as there is nothing but love and good vibes in her comment section.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has had its fair share of setbacks. The most tragic of them all was the untimely death of star Chadwick Boseman.

“There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us,” Marvel executive, Victoria Alonso, told Clarin in November 2020. “Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking time to see how we continue the story and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.”

Fans of Black Panther should be thankful that Lupita Nyong’o will reprise her role as Nakia. COVID has taken many, but it did not get the best of Lupita Nyong’o.