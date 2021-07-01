Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Names Loki’s Autumn Durald As Cinematographer

Another name has been announced as being on board for the production of the highly anticipated Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and that is cinematographer Autumn Durald.

Durald will come on board to work alongside director Ryan Coogler in the absence of his long-time collaborator Rachel Morrison, according to an exclusive report by DiscussingFilm.

While Morrison shot the first Black Panther film alongside Coogler, she was unable to return for the sequel due to scheduling conflicts with her upcoming directorial debut on the upcoming film Flint Strong. Marvel fans need not fear though, as the project remains in more than capable hands, in fact, this isn’t the first time Durald has delved into a Marvel project.

Most recently, Durald completed all six episodes as the cinematographer for Marvel’s latest Disney Plus series, Loki, which has only received praise for its impressive visuals. Other work that she has worked on includes 2018’s Teen Spirit, Gia Coppola’s Palo Alto, and the short Power is Power featuring music icons SZA and Travis Scott.

It was first reported on Tuesday that production on the upcoming sequel to Black Panther had begun at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta. Not a whole lot is known about its plot right now, with Marvel having no plans to recast the role of T’Challa following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman in August of 2020.

Despite no specifics, the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see many of the main cast members from the first film reprise their roles including Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira, among others.