Black Widow Actress May Return For Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Every now and then a member of a movie’s production team might go on to play a bigger role in the future or even switch jobs entirely. Just like Sam Hargrave, who went from MCU stunt coordinator to feature film director with his extremely well-received Netflix release, Extraction.

Also from the MCU though is Jade Xu, a World Wushu Champion and martial arts actor who’ll play a Red Room assassin in Black Widow. Xu will be one of the Widows facing off against Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in the upcoming release, which has been pushed to November. But that might not be Xu’s only appearance in a Marvel project. According to CBM, she’s also listed as being part of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and there was reportedly evidence that she was in Australia for its production.

That being said, it should be noted that it’s equally likely she’s a stunt double for Awkwafina’s character, Fah Lo Suee. They’re similar in height and build, after all, which lends far more credence to this theory.

There is one factor that might still support the argument of Xu reprising her role as an elite assassin, though. The article points to the rumored plot, which claims that Shang-Chi will battle in an underground tournament to earn the Ten Rings for The Mandarin. And one of the opponents in this contest is reported to be a former Widow, which could be the agent Xu plays in Black Widow.

This is, of course, just a theory and the opponent in question could easily be any character from Black Widow. There’s a full army of them, after all. Regardless, we’re excited to see Xu in action in the only MCU movie we’re getting this year, though it’d be nice if we could stream it now instead of having to wait.