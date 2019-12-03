Black Widow Fans Are Going Wild Over Natasha’s White Suit

Marvel dropped the first trailer for Black Widow this morning and blew the internet’s mind in the process. We’ve been waiting for our look at the movie, which is notable for being both Scarlett Johansson’s first solo outing as Natasha Romanoff and the opening entry in the MCU’s Phase 4, ever since we learned of the studio’s upcoming slate over the summer. Now, it’s here and fans already have a ton of favorite moments from the two-minute teaser.

Of course, one major highlight is the shot that unveils Natasha’s new costume – a gleaming white version of her classic suit. We’ve known this was due in the film, but that still didn’t prepare fans for the sight. Seriously, a lot of folks online have been driven into a frenzy by this brief clip, which sees the super-spy launching out of a helicopter and making “a superhero landing” – as Deadpool would say – on a gangway below.

Here are just a few of the MCU lovers who are going wild over the suit:

NATASHA ROMANOFF IN A WHITE SUIT, I REPEAT, NATASHA ROMANOFF IN A WHITE SUIT I'M YELLING #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/jDdeAuZmm0 — this is j03 (@SlavicShadowNR) December 3, 2019

Natasha’s white suit owns my entire existence omggg #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/1q26CjWE9J — 𝐤𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐚 (@ItsJustKatia) December 3, 2019

WHITE SUIT OH MY GOD AKKDKSKDKS pic.twitter.com/1ClqI1JPS0 — ‎𝓪𝓲𝓷 𝓷𝓾𝓻 (@ybeynurr) December 3, 2019

The other Avengers can only hope to someday look this cool.

“For gosh sake, watch your language!”

Sometimes only a hysterical Jake Gyllenhaal can sum up your feelings.

Hot take: is Black Widow’s white suit the best ever superhero suit?

The white suit is superior to every other superhero suit. I do not take criticism.#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/gzJCao6L2s — sara☃️🎄 (@sarareneexo) December 3, 2019

Or is this moment just the best dang moment in the entirety of the MCU to date?

Of course, the Black Widow trailer gave us much more than just the white suit, as we also got our first footage of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, a fellow Black Widow that Natasha calls “sis.” What’s more, it seems that Nat has some kind of family in Russia, also consisting of Rachel Weisz’s Melina and David Harbour’s Alexei AKA Red Guardian. It appears as if Harbour’s character was once a superhero but is a little over-the-hill now. Meanwhile, the mysterious villain known as Taskmaster is on their tail.

How it’ll all come together remains to be seen, but this trailer has certainly whet our appetite and we can’t wait for Black Widow to make its superhero landing in theaters come May 1st, 2020.