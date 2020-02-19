New Black Widow Photo Reveals Natasha’s Most Comic-Accurate Suit Yet

This May marks the release of Black Widow, the first time Scarlett Johansson’s had her own solo vehicle as Natasha Romanoff in the MCU. Giving the heroine a full movie to play with should really allow for the best exploration of the character we’ve ever had over the past 10 years of the franchise. What’s more, it’ll also allow for a deeper dive into her comic book adventures than her supporting roles in previous films would allow.

Case in point: this new promo image for Black Widow reveals one of Nat’s new costumes for the movie. And it’s perhaps the most comic-accurate outfit she’s ever worn. The black suit is the standard look for the super-spy, but the golden belt and wrist adornments are new. Anyone familiar with Black Widow on the page will know that they’re pulled right from the source material, too. It’s a shame they took so long to do this outfit as it looks great in live-action. But still, at least we’re finally getting it now.

The trailers have given us a taste of the other costumes Natasha will be sporting in the film, as well. Most notably, an all-white suit. Just like the black and gold number, that’s drawn from the comics, too. In particular, it appears in a story arc that it’s been theorized could be an influence on the narrative of the film. It concerns the former Russian assassin discovering that her memories of her past have been altered and she’s actually a Steve Rogers-like super-soldier.

Whether that revelation features in the movie we can’t say just yet, but it definitely will uncover Nat’s past. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour join ScarJo as Yelena Belova, Melina Vostokoff and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, other old Russian agents who were Nat’s family before she joined the Avengers. And the foursome will be brought back together when the mysterious and highly-capable Taskmaster comes after Romanoff in Black Widow.