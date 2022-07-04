‘Black Widow’ is getting crushed by haters in a viral poll on Twitter

Black Widow is probably the worst MCU movie released in the last few years. That’s not a damning indictment as the competition is pretty stiff, but Natasha Romanoff’s long-awaited solo adventure opened to middling reviews, contains some very iffy visual effects, and ended up as the lowest-grossing MCU movie since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger (though it did open during the pandemic).

But it seems that it still has some fans. A poll on Twitter asked fans to “DELETE ONE”, giving them a choice between Wonder Woman, Man of Steel, Iron Man, and Black Widow.

Faced with that line-up, Nat’s movie was promptly trampled:

Perhaps it was simply bad timing:

But a handful of fans are out manning the barricades against the haters:

Black Widow will probably go down as being most notable for Scarlett Johansson launching a legal battle against Disney for loss of earnings after it premiered on Disney Plus. In an impressive twist, Johansson triumphed over Mickey’s army of high-priced lawyers, with the case ending up settled out of court.

Other than that, we at least got a good introduction to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who went on to kick ass in Hawkeye late last year. Right now, we don’t know exactly when she’ll be returning to the MCU, though smart money says she’s playing a major role in the Thunderbolts project.

In the meantime, Black Widow is available to stream on Disney Plus, though let’s face it, there are 27 other MCU movies you could watch and have a better time.