First Black Widow Reactions Heap Praise On Scarlet Johansson And Florence Pugh

After years of fans begging for a solo film based on Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the time has finally come for the secret agent to take center stage.

Marvel’s Black Widow hits theaters and streams (via Disney+ Premier Access) on July 9 and promises to take audiences on an action-packed ride. While many fans may assume this is an origin story, the film takes place between the team-splitting drama of Captain America: Civil War and the action of Avengers: Infinity War.

That said, Natasha Romanoff will be teaming up with ghosts from her past in order to fix her future. Fellow members of the Black Widow Program, a Soviet Russian brainwashing operation that aims to create the perfect soldier, will play a major part in this solo film.

Though the Black Widow film has been a long time coming thanks to fan demands, it wasn’t free of roadblocks over the past year. The movie’s original release date was May 1, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed that plan. Marvel pushed back to Nov. 6, but ultimately decided to aim for 2021 instead.

Some lucky fans and reviewers have had a chance to see the film before its public release on July 9. Many of the first reactions on social media have been positive, saying that Black Widow keeps the Marvel spirit but adds twists to the superhero genre.

While the film is objectively serious, reviewers have been quick to note that Black Widow has some lighter moments.

Stars Johansson and Florence Pugh, as Yelena Belova, are garnering loads of praise from reviewers. So is David Harbour of Stranger Things fame, playing the “Red Guardian.”

The best reviews, though, have been from those who waited years for Black Widow alongside the throngs of MCU fans.

 

Full reviews for the movie — watch out for spoilers — can be released on June 29.

