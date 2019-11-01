First Black Widow Trailer Could Drop This Month

Now that Halloween has come and gone, and calendars around the world have flipped the page from October to November, turkey and stuffing may not be the only thing on a lot of people’s minds. Oh, and why is that? Because it’s teaser trailer time!

Marvel fans across the globe have recognized November as the month where they get their first look at the MCU’s big May release. The end of October was when it happened for The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, as well as Captain America: Civil War. All of that evidence picks up and plops the upcoming Black Widow down onto the on-deck circle.

As MCU Cosmic has pointed out, Civil War marked a shift in Marvel’s marketing strategy, as a lot of their premiere teasers – including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – have been dropping in the late November/early December range.

If you put two and two together, that means we can expect our first Black Widow trailer sometime in the next month. Which is good because there isn’t a whole lot that we know about the project thus far.

Following the more-than-confirmed death of Natasha Romanoff in Endgame, this upcoming film will be setting its course to the past – specifically between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. And in doing so, we’ll be introduced to several of the key players in the redhead badass’ life, including David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Midsommar‘s Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and Rachel Weisz’s Melina, among others.

Hopefully, we’ll be getting our first look at many of these characters in the coming weeks, and as soon as we hear when the first Black Widow trailer will land, we’ll be sure to let you know.