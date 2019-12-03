First Look At General Ross In Black Widow Revealed

The machine marches on. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe train has announced its arrival today with the trailer for Black Widow – Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited chance to step out of the shadows (figuratively speaking) to front her own movie.

Not a franchise known to escape being analyzed into oblivion, I will nevertheless give those who aren’t going to spend the next 3 days rewatching the trailer till their eyes bleed (I’m not one to talk, I’ve done it before) a helping hand.

William Hurt has a long history in the MCU, longer even than Scarlett Johansson – her first appearance came 9 years ago in Iron Man 2. Hurt, on the other hand, made his debut as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross way back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, and he’s been cropping up across the franchise ever since (much like Johansson). Perhaps it’s fitting then that these two stalwarts will be reunited in Black Widow.

The new trailer has confirmed Thaddeus’ return to the franchise in what promises to be another round of marvelous action (all I’ve got is the pun, what else can I say?), and you can catch your first look at him in the movie down below.

Scheduled for release on May 1st, 2020, this will be the second film in the MCU to be fronted by a woman – Captain Marvel became the first earlier this year. And going by brand power and the strength of its marketing, Scarlett Johansson will almost certainly follow in Brie Larson’s footsteps in scoring another smash hit at the box office with Black Widow. It’s Marvel, after all.

We all know by now how inevitable its dominance is. The only potential dampener on its commercial potential are any critical misgivings, but given that none of its 23-strong arsenal have ever crossed below 67% on Rotten Tomatoes (Thor: The Dark World, for those interested), I hardly think that’s likely. Do you?