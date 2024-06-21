Blackpink ‘Born Pink Tour’ movie release date, where to watch, and more

If you sadly didn’t catch BLACKPINK on tour, the time has come to immerse yourself in the experience. And if you happened to have partied with the girls already, you’ll have another chance to do so when their concert film BLACKPINK World Tour: Born Pink hits screens.

The film captures the electrifying performances from their highly acclaimed Born Pink world tour. The K-pop group has yet to release music in almost two years (which has prompted rumors of an impending disbandment). However, the members have been doing great with solo activities, and now fans are excited to see the group as a whole releasing new content together. This cinematic experience is set to bring the excitement and energy of BLACKPINK’s world tour to fans across the globe who may not have been able to attend in person. And if you did catch them on tour, then this is an even more special moment you’ll be able to relive.

The highly anticipated concert film, BLACKPINK World Tour: Born Pink, is scheduled to hit theaters in South Korea and over 110 other countries on July 31, 2024. This release date comes just ahead of the group’s eighth anniversary on Aug. 8. The film will capture the essence of BLACKPINK’s tour, offering a chance to relive the electrifying performances that have defined their rise to global stardom. The Born Pink film is also a celebration of the group’s record-breaking tour, which saw them performing in major cities across the world and setting new standards for K-pop concerts.

Where to watch the Born Pink tour film

The Born Pink tour movie will be available in cinemas worldwide, providing an immersive experience for fans to enjoy the concert on the big screen. According to YG Entertainment, the film will be shown in numerous countries, ensuring that Blinks (BLACKPINK’s fans) from all corners of the world can partake in the excitement. For those looking to catch the film on the big screen, tickets for the movie will be available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. ET on June 27. In South Korea, ticket sales will commence on July 17. It is advisable to check local listings and book tickets in advance, as high demand is expected. Fans are expected to stay tuned to official BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment channels for the latest updates.

What else to expect

Altogether, the BLACKPINK World Tour: Born Pink concert film promises to be a visual and auditory treat, featuring high-definition footage of BLACKPINK’s tour performances. The film will be available in various formats, including ScreenX, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX, providing an immersive viewing experience. It will showcase the tour’s iconic “Hanok” set, designed to replicate the appearance of a traditional Korean house. The movie includes performances from Seoul’s Gocheok Dome, along with footage from other cities across the global tour.

Additionally, the film will offer behind-the-scenes glimpses into the tour, providing a more intimate look at the members. BLACKPINK World Tour: Born Pink is directed by Oh Yoon-Dong, who has previously worked on various projects with BlackPink, ensuring that the essence of their live shows is captured authentically.

