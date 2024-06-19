If you’re reading this, odds are that you’re well aware Blackpink is one of the biggest girl groups on the planet. Since their debut in 2016, the quartet has continuously smashed their own records and looked great while doing it. Given persistent rumors the group is disbanding, are their record-smashing days behind them?

Recommended Videos

The rumors first reached a peak in 2023 when the group’s initial contracts were up for renewal. It was a hard time to be a Blink; nearly every day came with new gossip on whether the girls would re-sign or fall victim to the seven-year curse and go their separate ways. Each member of Blackpink had established themselves as solo artists throughout the group’s career and with even more opportunities with luxury brands arising, it really seemed like it could be the end.

When all four members re-signed to continue group activities under YG Entertainment, most Blinks breathed a sigh of relief. But if the girls re-signed, why do disbandment rumors persist?

Is Blackpink disbanding in 2024?

Screengrab via YouTube/BLACKPINK

The short answer is that Blackpink is not disbanding. The longer answer is a tad more complicated.

When Blackpink re-signed with YG Entertainment, they only signed with the company for their work as a group. The new contract doesn’t cover the member’s work as individuals which has allowed Blackpink to sign with other companies for their solo activities. Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa created their own companies for their solo work (though Lisa is working with RCA Records through her own company on her music). Rosé was the last to leave YG for her solo work and announced she signed with The Black Label, a YG associate label founded by Blackpink’s lead producer Teddy.

Blackpink hasn’t released a single as a group since 2022 but the members are active individually. Their absence from the musical scene as a group has been enough to scare Blinks into wondering if the group is done for good. It’s unlikely Blackpink will disband in the near future given they are still signed to YG Entertainment and given the K-pop industry’s reluctance to officially disband high-performing groups.

That being said, there’s no way of knowing the next time Blackpink will release music in the capacity they once did. It should be noted that Blackpink has been known to take long hiatuses between music releases; there’s a nearly two-year gap between The Album and Born Pink, for example. A break this long isn’t necessarily cause for concern and until they make an announcement, all we can do is keep up with their individual work and hope for a new single.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy