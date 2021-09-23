Blade Trilogy Writer Says He’ll Be First In Line To See The Reboot

David S. Goyer has a lengthy and extensive back catalogue as a writer, producer and director covering film, television and video games stretching back over 30 years, but he’s best known for his contributions to the superhero genre.

Wesley Snipes’ Blade franchise, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, David Hasselhoff TV movie Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., Blade: The Series, NBC’s Constantine, SyFy’s Superman prequel Krypton and Netflix’s upcoming Sandman are just a few of the projects he’s worked on, so Goyer clearly knows his stuff.

Even though he was an integral part of the original trio, and then suffered a torrid time directing Trinity if the widespread reports are to be believed, Goyer admitted in a new interview with CBR that he’ll be one of the first people in line to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot on opening day.

“I love it. I mean, one of the things, if you’re a comic book fan, there is the 1940s Batman and the 1950s Batman, and then there’s the Denny O’Neil and Neil Adams’ Batman, and the Frank Miller Batman. They’re perennials, and I couldn’t be more tickled that another version of Blade is coming out. Mahershala Ali is certainly one of the most amazing actors working today. I’ll be one of the first people to buy a ticket to that film.”

1998’s Blade was recently trending on social media as fans jumped in to defend it being overlooked when discussing the most important comic book movies of the modern era, and Mahershala Ali’s performance is inevitably going to be compared to what Snipes brought to the table. He’s a two-time Academy Award winning actor, though, so even if his martial arts skills won’t quite be a match for his predecessor, his performance most definitely will be.