‘Blade’ writer shares photos from pre-production meeting

We haven’t heard much from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot since the immediate aftermath of Eternals, with incoming Daywalker Mahershala Ali hitting the promotional trail for Apple drama Swan Song right around the same time he made his offscreen franchise debut in the cosmic extravaganza’s second post-credits scene.

The core of the creative team is firmly in place, with Kevin Feige and two-time Academy Award winner Ali steering the ship as they embarked on an equal parts extensive and exhausting search for a writer and director. That culminated in Watchmen alumn Stacy Osei-Kuffour being tasked to pen the script, while the relatively unproven Bassam Tariq dived headfirst into the world of big budget superhero blockbusters.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Osei-Kuffour shared a set of photos from a pre-production Zoom call featuring herself, Feige, Tariq, and Ali, along with producers Eric Hausserman Carroll and Louis D’Esposito. We’ve been hearing for a long time that Blade is penciled in to start production this summer, so perhaps this is a sign that things are coming along nicely.

However, Feige’s constantly-evolving baseball cap collection shows him sporting a Shang-Chi number, so these snaps could be from a while back, when he’s been rocking the Spider-Man: No Way Home vintage in his most recent public appearances.