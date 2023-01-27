Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to star in film adaptation of ‘It Ends with Us’

It’s pretty much a given that if you write a best-selling novel, it’s going to get picked up and adapted into a film – and Colleen Hoover’s It Ends with Us is no different.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to star in the lead roles of the adaptation of the hit novel, produced by Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios, according to Deadline.

Baldoni, of Jane the Virgin fame, is set to direct the film, while his co-star Blake Lively is set to executive produce alongside the novel’s author, Colleen Hoover. Christy Hall is set to pen the script.

Image via Atria Books

For the non-bookworms that are out of the loop, It Ends with Us follows florist Lily Bloom, who resents her family’s history of domestic abuse, only to find herself in such a relationship, struggling to break the horrible cycle. The novel is based on the real-life relationship of Hoover’s mother and father.

It Ends with Us was the best-selling novel of 2022, and has spent close to two years on the New York Times bestseller list, per Deadline. Hoover has also penned a prequel to the book, titled It Starts with Us, focussing on Lily Bloom’s childhood love interest, Atlas.

Back in 2021, Blake Lively directed Taylor Swift’s music video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me.’ With the actor and singer known to be close, it had fans speculating whether or not Swift teased the name of Lively’s unborn child in her latest album, Midnights.