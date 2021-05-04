The Blind Man Returns In First Look At Don’t Breathe 2

Don’t Breathe was one of the most pleasantly surprising horror hits of 2016, with Stephen Lang playing a blind badass battling a group of thieves. After playing well with both critics and audiences, Don’t Breathe 2 was put into production not long after the movie released and now, we finally have our first look at it – which you can check out in the gallery down below.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the sequel will see Lang’s Blind Man having taken in a young orphan who’s kidnapped by criminals, and so he does what we’d all expect him to and sets off to hunt them down to get her back. Presumably, Don’t Breathe 2 will rework him as more of a heroic character than was suggested by the moral ambiguity that was found in the original.

As for that aforementioned first look, well, it’s not much, but down below you can see an ominous shot of Lang, with this photo hopefully signalling that the marketing campaign is about to kick off in earnest.

After bringing in over $157 million worldwide on a budget of less than $10 million, and snagging a Rotten Tomatoes score of 88% in the process, expectations are certainly high for Don’t Breathe 2, even if it likely won’t hit those same heights at the box office due to the pandemic.

Still, early buzz has been positive and the cast and crew have all been teasing some very promising things. So, with any luck, the sequel will be able to impress fans and carry on the burgeoning franchise in a successful manner. After all, there’s already been talk of a third film be put into early development as well.