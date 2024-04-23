‘Blink Twice’ if Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut looks like the gripping summer hit we’ve all been anticipating for years

By now, we all know Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Leta Lestrange, and Angel Salvadore once upon a time. Later this year, however, the actress will be taking on a new name; directorial debutant.

We all knew this was coming at some point, with news of her working title, Pussy Island, having made the rounds on the entertainment circuit for exactly the reason you’d think. That film, however, was given a brand new title (again, exactly for the reason you’d think).

And with a brand new trailer for the newly-titled Blink Twice having shuttered its way onto the internet, we’ve finally gotten a delectable impression of Kravitz’s prowess as a filmmaker. Couple that with such talent as Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum leading the acting charge on this one, and this summer’s psychological thriller slate may have just been beefed up in a big way here.

With that out of the way, here’s everything you need to know about Blink Twice.

What is Blink Twice about?

Blink Twice stars Ackie as a cocktail waitress named Frida who manages to catch the attention of one Slater King (Tatum), an elite tech mogul who owns a private island. Before long, she shortly finds herself whisked away to said island with a group of friends, becoming acquainted with Slater’s own inner circle shortly after. But when uncanny events and memory holes begin working themselves into the equation, Frida’s attraction to Slater quickly gives way to a sense of danger.

Who stars in Blink Twice?

Alongside Ackie and Tatum, Blink Twice‘s cast boasts such names as Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis, and Kyle MacLachlan, among others.

In addition to directing, Kravitz also co-wrote the script with one E.T. Feigenbaum. She also produces alongside Rustin producer Bruce Cohen.

When does Blink Twice release?

Blink Twice drops into theaters in the United States on August 23.

