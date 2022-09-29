‘Blonde’ is out, but it looks like everyone wishes it wasn’t

Netflix has finally launched its highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde and this anticipation has quickly turned sour as audiences share their thoughts on the film.

Many viewers have taken to social media to slam the film for what they perceive to be its exploitative antics, taking offence to how Monroe is represented in the film.

Since its launch, social media has lit up with Netflix subscribers airing their disappointment in the film’s existence for a variety of reasons but mostly the idea of telling Monroe’s story in this way.

it’s insane that a movie like NOPE came out just a month ago, creating a story depicting the horrors of spectacles and exploitation only for september to be filled with the dahmer series and blonde… — not trin (@unknowntrin) September 28, 2022

just watched #Blonde … it puts norma/marilyn in a box that only allows to her be abused, sexualized, or call people daddy. extremely strange. maybe we stop letting misogynistic men try to make groundbreaking films about women- of which they know nothing about.

🥀 pic.twitter.com/0TwPw5l2sQ — jules (@sinceiveknownu) September 28, 2022

blonde RECREATED marilyn’s death at the EXACT SPOT she died??????????? how was this even allowed?????? — kie (@criminalplaza) September 25, 2022

With the atrocity that is #blonde being released, let’s remember Marilyn Monroe’s wish during her last ever interview…”please don’t make me look like a joke…” pic.twitter.com/NVWKn8JHX1 — norma jeane ❤️ (@MarilynMGoddess) September 28, 2022

Blonde is a horrible movie please don’t watch it — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) September 28, 2022

i was an early blonde movie hater and got sooo much vitriol for saying they shouldn’t make a movie like this about marilyn and now everyone has become a hater because the movie turned out exploitative… im one of god’s strongest soldiers fr🫡 — mina le (@gremlita) September 28, 2022

Despite its shortcomings, one aspect of the film that has received unanimous praise is the performance of actress Ana De Armas as Monroe — a transformation that contributed to the film’s hype prior to release. The film’s cinematography was also another part of the film that has seen some praise.

In a technical level, #Blonde is perfect. Impeccable cinematography and score. Ana de Armas gives a chilling performance. But when it comes to the script, the director tried to tell the story of an exploited movie star using – ironically – exploitation instead of compassion. pic.twitter.com/Lise9MYlnN — YUSDEE (@notyourfilmbro) September 28, 2022

Ana de Armas truly deserves an Oscar for her performance in #Blonde pic.twitter.com/HXHHvk6N9l — Nameless (@Nameless4idc) September 28, 2022

if there’s one thing that’s sure about ‘blonde’, is that ana de armas gave it all. the performance of a lifetime, just absolutely breathtaking and spectacular! pic.twitter.com/lIbc9xVpbL — Ana de Armas Daily (@anadearmasdaily) September 28, 2022

Right now Blonde has a tragic rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes with just 50 percent on the Tomatometer. As for audience opinion, the movie has scored slightly lower with just 46 percent from more than 250 reviews.

These reviews echo the public opinion that the film fails to respect Norma Jeane’s real story, instead opting for spectacle. Of course, there are some positive reviews for the film which praise it for shining a spotlight on the horrors of fame and men, but there are many more negative reactions to the movie. You can read our review of the film here.

If you’re eager to check out the film for yourself then you’re in luck. Blonde is available to stream on Netflix right now.