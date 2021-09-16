Bloomberg Columnist Roasted By Fans For Plans Nightmarishly Similar To Sorry To Bother You

Sorry to Bother You was an incredibly bold look at capitalism when it was released back in 2018 earning multiple awards and cementing Boots Riley’s skills as a director forever. With an impressive cast like Terry Crews, Patton Oswalt, and Danny Glover, it became a box office success that no one who saw it could ever forget. Well, everyone except maybe one columnist over at Bloomberg.

In an article titled “Amazon’s New ‘Factory Towns’ Will Lift the Working Class,” opinion columnist Conor Sen discussed the idea of factory towns ran by the massive company and suggested they would “be the future of a large segment of the working class.” The idea of living at the place you work as a way to reduce costs among other things reminded fans of the dark comedy film immediately — so much so that the movie began to trend on Twitter.

Sorry to Bother You is a documentary about the future @conorsen https://t.co/KgLvbMHSbc via @bopinion — Jason Read (@Unemployedneg) September 16, 2021

NOOOOO THEY DID SORRY TO BOTHER YOU IN REAL pic.twitter.com/jsJPChEm5p — Niko 🆖 (@toastcrumch) September 16, 2021

Sorry to bother you but here’s what Jeff Bezos wants you to think his Amazon “factory towns” are gonna look like. pic.twitter.com/sZdlzS94sK — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) September 16, 2021

Sorry to Bother You was a documentary. https://t.co/ccdvNSbgp2 — Olivia ★ Hill (@machineiv) September 16, 2021

Funnily enough, even Boots Riley himself explained how this concept would have flaws back in a 2018 interview.

“Yeah. I mean, it’s never been my mission to create a separate, safer capitalist model, because that’s what it would be doing, you know, is like “Let’s create this other distribution network,” whatever, which, if you’re operating under capitalism, ends up being just a baby capitalist model that is maybe not as effective as the ones that exist.”

Anyone who hasn’t seen Sorry to Bother You or wants to rewatch it to compare its story to the Bloomberg article can find it streaming now on Hulu.