‘Blue Beetle’ becomes the latest in the never-ending line of DC movies cursed with the ‘best since the Dark Knight’ tag

How many times have we been down this road now?

Oxymoronically, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy might well be both the best and worst thing to ever happen to live-action DC Comics adaptations, with Blue Beetle the latest to run the risk of a comparison that’s cursed countless blockbusters before it.

It must be the default setting any time one of the franchise’s newest movies has its social media embargo lifted, because almost instantly the internet becomes swamped with hot takes touting the title in question as “the best since The Dark Knight,” or an approximation thereof.

Image via Warner Bros.

Of course, for all we know Blue Beetle could really be the finest standalone DC outing since Nolan conspired to deliver arguably the genre’s greatest-ever effort, but you don’t have to travel too far to find somebody rolling their eyes and wincing at the cliche being dusted off for the umpteenth time.

It’s getting real annoying. Besides, the dark knight trilogy are not even the right kind of cbm movies to be putting blue beetle against. They’re completely tones and set out to be very different types of comic book movies. Could’ve used Wonder Woman instead 🤦🏿‍♂️ — callmejeff (@Darkness4life3) August 12, 2023

James Gunn's DCU being so creatively bankrupt that they're recycling marketing campaigns🥹 Like every DC movie ever released following Nolan's Dark Knight has been compared to it that it has become insanity at this point really🤡 sucks for Blue Beetle https://t.co/uRY685YI3S — NR (@thistimeforward) August 12, 2023

The year is 2023

Blue Beetle is the best DC film since The Dark Knight



The year is 2024

Joker 2 is the best DC film since The Dark Knight



The year is 2025

The Batman Part 2 is the best DC film since The Dark Knight



The year is 2025

Superman Legacy is the best DC film since The https://t.co/CMYna6prjM pic.twitter.com/RNkUqXnugj — The Dean of Hell's Kitchen (@avocadoesatlaw) August 12, 2023

Is everyone else’s opinion of critics completely tainted by them all calling the Flash the best super hero film since The Dark Knight? I’m glad to hear Blue Beetle is good, I love that character, but I just don’t trust anyone who says it is. It’s a weird dichotomy. — Christian Jones (@DatJediGuy) August 11, 2023

Here we go again.



"Blue Beetle is the best DC movie since The Dark Knight"



Fuck off critics you've said that for the past 8 DC movies that came out — Rocket (@Partymn1256) August 11, 2023

We’ve been down this road before with Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Black Adam, and The Flash to name just four, to the point where hearing anything DC-related being named in the same breath as The Dark Knight is more likely to be ignored than acknowledged.

Having been burned by The Flash being touted as one of the all-time great superhero stories before it did nothing but implode at the box office and fail to live up to expectations, there’s also an element of heaping too much pressure on Blue Beetle‘s shoulders in spite of its box office projections rising by almost 300 percent on the back of an impressive grassroots fan-driven campaign.

Will it be the best since The Dark Knight? Maybe, maybe not, but we’re tired of hearing it either way.