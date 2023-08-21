‘Blue Beetle’ director already moving on from DC’s latest bomb with the buddy movie willed into existence by Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa

There’s no point standing still in Hollywood, and that even extends to the director of the current number one movie in the country, with Blue Beetle‘s Ángel Manuel Soto set to call the shots on a buddy action comedy that was quite literally willed into existence by its stars on social media.

A couple of years back, beefy behemoths – and co-stars in the final season of Apple TV’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi See – Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa engaged in a friendly bout of spitballing on Twitter, where they reached the conclusion that what the world really needed was an odd couple caper where the duo played bickering adversaries-turned-allies. Based entirely on the potential of that sentence alone, they’re probably right.

Photo via Warner Bros.

As reported by The Wrap, the project is now tentatively going by the title of The Wrecking Crew, and an even more exciting development is that the most recent draft of the screenplay completed before the strikes was penned by Banshee and Warrior creator Jonathan Tropper, which already makes it sound as though the movie is going to be an epic storm of wondrous talent familiar with all walks of genre.

Of course, any negotiations or forward momentum will be on hold for the foreseeable future until writers and actors get the deal they deserve from the corporate holdouts happy to grind the entire industry to a halt, but if your whistle isn’t moistened just the slightest by an old school actioner headlined by Bautista and Momoa that’s been written by the brains behind the bonkers Banshee and the brilliant Warrior, all orchestrated by the mastermind behind Blue Beetle, then we recommend you get checked for a pulse.