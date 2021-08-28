Jason Momoa Continues To Tease Buddy Comedy With Dave Bautista

Once Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista clear their packed schedules, it looks as though we’ll be seeing the See Season 2 and Dune co-stars teaming up for a buddy comedy that’s pretty much been willed into existence in the space of a week.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Drax the Destroyer got the ball rolling when he pitched the idea on social media, and it gained a lot of traction online. Coincidentally, Momoa appeared on a talk show just a couple of days later where he was asked about it, and he confirmed that not only had he been in contact with Bautista, but they’re actively trying to make it happen.

While there’s no word on whether or not John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw‘s David Leitch will take up Bautista’s suggestion and direct, Momoa did reveal even more details about how rapidly their buddy movie is coming together, while also taking a moment to praise his impending co-star’s desire to keep tackling action-driven roles in his 50s, even with a lifetime of wear and tear behind him.

“It’s amazing, you try to work your whole career to get an opportunity like this, and he just tweets something to make it happen. And then I got asked about it on Corden, and now our phones won’t stop ringing. So, it’s safe to say that one is happening. He did text me first, which is how respectful he is. I was like, ‘Hell yes. Tell me where to sign, I’m in’. And then it turns out he just tweeted it right after getting my approval. And then it went viral. You’re like, ‘All right, well, it’s that easy. Let’s do it, buddy’. I’m hoping when I’m Bautista’s age I can still do what he does. He’s one of those big guys that can move and fight really well. I have a lot of respect for him and Dwayne Johnson because doing that kind of wrestling is a lot of tear on your body for a long time. I know I feel it, and I’m 42. And those guys are still badasses.”

Dave Bautista Celebrates Turning 52 By Proving He's Still Jacked 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The only downside is that we could be waiting a while to see the finished product, looking at how busy the two leads will be for the foreseeable future. Momoa is currently shooting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and See has already been renewed for a third run of episodes, while Bautista has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Universe’s Most Wanted and In the Lost Lands on the horizon.