Jason Momoa Wants To Make That Buddy Movie With Dave Bautista

Long before they became friends and co-stars, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista already had a shared connection via the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Drax the Destoryer. The former was offered the role in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy but turned it down, paving the way for the former professional wrestler to swoop in and secure what was the gig that kick-started his Hollywood career in earnest.

These days, the two big beefy dudes can barely keep away from each other, having collaborated on Season 2 of AppleTV+ sci-fi series See and Denis Villenueve’s upcoming epic Dune. It was less than a week ago that Bautista teased the dynamic duo working together once more after he pitched a buddy cop movie with Momoa that he wanted Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw’s David Leitch to direct.

In a new interview, Momoa took a break from shooting DCEU sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to promote Netflix action thriller Sweet Girl and this week’s premiere of See‘s new season, admitting that he and Bautista have got an idea, while confirming that it’s something they’re actively going to work on.

“He literally texted me four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film. We love each other. We are on See and Dune together’. And I said, ‘Absolutely’. And he said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii’. And I said, ‘Let’s do it. I have an idea’. So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it. It sells itself, bro. Dave loves wearing Speedos. I love wearing board shorts. And both of us with our shirts off. He’ll be grumpy and I’ll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. I have the hair. He doesn’t have hair. We cover all the demographics.”

Of course, scheduling could be an issue when Bautista and Momoa are both very busy guys, with the latter’s Aquaman follow up and the former’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to keep them occupied for the foreseeable future. However, as soon as they’ve got the time, it’d be great to see them pair up for a raucous adventure cut from the same cloth as classics like 48 Hrs., Lethal Weapon and more.