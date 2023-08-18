‘Blue Beetle’ director already planning the perfect role for ‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis in a DCU sequel

DC’s latest superhero spectacular Blue Beetle has finally crawled into theaters, and it won’t surprise anyone to know that there are hopes it’ll spawn a sequel. Thanks to DC chief James Gunn taking the orphan project of the now-defunct DCEU under his wing, Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes is being called the first true character of the incoming DCU, so there remains a strong possibility we’ll see more of the young hero and his alien scarab in the not-so-distant future.

What’s more, his superhero mentor and predecessor to the Blue Beetle mantle, comic book hero Ted Kord, would also likely enter the fray if a sequel ever happened. And director Angel Manuel Soto knows exactly who he wants to play the role if he gets the chance to cast them. Soto revealed to The Digital Fix that his ultimate pick for the part would be none other than TV’s most famous soccer coach, Jason Sudeikis:

“My dream cast for Ted Kord has always been Jason Sudeikis,” Soto said. “But at the end of the day, it’s about who’s best for the character, who loves what we’re trying to do. And who’s willing to see Jaime Reyes’ story continue.”

I mean, Ted Lasso to Ted Kord… That says it all, right? In the comics, Kord is a genius-level inventor who may even be smarter than Batman, but his easy-going, affable personality means no one ever realizes this. In other words, Sudeikis would be a natural fit to bring Kord to life after playing such a wholesome character as Lasso with aplomb. In fact, rumors even pointed to him having a cameo in Blue Beetle, but these obviously came to naught.

At present, there is official word on whether Blue Beetle 2 is happening, as that likely all depends on how much the movie makes at the box office. So if you ever do want to see Sudeikis suit up as Ted Kord then make sure to catch the film in theaters to show it your support.