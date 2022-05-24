Fans fully on board with talk of Jason Sudeikis joining the DCEU

The Blue Beetle movie may have just found its latest cast member — and fans couldn’t be happier about it. Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña is set to star in the film as Jaime Reyes, the teen hero who’s the third person to take on the mantle of Blue Beetle in the comics. DC lovers had been hoping that his predecessor, Ted Kord, could feature in the story somewhere, though, and now it seems they’ve got what they wished for. And, if the rumors are true, it’s perfect casting.

Yes, it seems that Ted Lasso frontman Jason Sudeikis could be in line to play another Ted in Blue Beetle. We got wind of this possible casting coup thanks to a listing from Bill Marinella Casting calling for a Ted Kord stunt double, with the attached image being an obscured one of Sudeikis. This is far from official yet, then, but fans are already getting excited over the idea of the beloved actor and comedian boarding the DCEU.

PLEASE BE TRUE PLEASE BE TRUE OMG https://t.co/38X8ckZjwE — sky ferreira defense attorney (@tswiftquinnzel) May 24, 2022

Oh he would DEVOUR as Blue Beetle https://t.co/qHhLgYStbB — Cosmic S!M (@sergrayson) May 24, 2022

I have to be honest, I have had ZERO interest in including Ted Cord in the DCEU/the Blue Beetle movie, HOWEVER this would get me on board. Jason Sudeikis would eat this up. https://t.co/I79HYdaBgL — Ajax (@Ajax_art) May 24, 2022

Welcome to the DCEU family (we hope)!

no freaking way Jason sudeikis going play Ted kord in Blue beetle movie that's awesome can't wait welcome to the DCEU family 👍👏👏⚡❤️💯 pic.twitter.com/vwknuU31TM — Jimmy Ramos (@jimmylegends34) May 24, 2022

The best news is that where Ted Kord goes, his best pal and frequent partner in crime-fighting Booster Gold tends to follow. So fans are also getting themselves prematurely hyped for Booster’s DCEU debut, as well.

BLUE AND GOLD WITH JASON SUDEIKIS BLUE BEETLE??? pic.twitter.com/chrYS7ZrPf — isaac (@ik2onmovies) May 24, 2022

We are THIS 🤏🏻 close to seeing their “really good friends” relationship in live action https://t.co/JXyITHhsxL pic.twitter.com/QgmFWRzUPl — zacharia (@gene_zachery) May 24, 2022

There are a lot of reasons to be buzzing for Blue Beetle.

xolo maridueña harvey guillen and potentially jason sudeikis all in the same movie AND the BLUE BEETLE MOVIE NONETHELESS i’m about to be INSUFFERABLE https://t.co/PUoq7Kz2bP — mona-lisa saperstein (@allIatonce) May 24, 2022

As a wise soccer coach once said…

We already figured that Ted might factor into Blue Beetle somehow, given that Susan Sarandon has already been hired to play the film’s villain, Victoria Kord. She’s an original character for the screen, but her surname tells us she’ll be related to Ted in some way. There had been speculation that Victoria could be Ted’s wife, however Sarandon and Sudeikis’ 29-year age-gap perhaps indicates a mother-son connection instead.

Blue Beetle was originally set to drop on HBO Max before Warner Bros. bumped it up to a theatrical release. It’s due to crawl into theaters on August 18, 2023.