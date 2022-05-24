Fans fully on board with talk of Jason Sudeikis joining the DCEU
The Blue Beetle movie may have just found its latest cast member — and fans couldn’t be happier about it. Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña is set to star in the film as Jaime Reyes, the teen hero who’s the third person to take on the mantle of Blue Beetle in the comics. DC lovers had been hoping that his predecessor, Ted Kord, could feature in the story somewhere, though, and now it seems they’ve got what they wished for. And, if the rumors are true, it’s perfect casting.
Yes, it seems that Ted Lasso frontman Jason Sudeikis could be in line to play another Ted in Blue Beetle. We got wind of this possible casting coup thanks to a listing from Bill Marinella Casting calling for a Ted Kord stunt double, with the attached image being an obscured one of Sudeikis. This is far from official yet, then, but fans are already getting excited over the idea of the beloved actor and comedian boarding the DCEU.
Welcome to the DCEU family (we hope)!
The best news is that where Ted Kord goes, his best pal and frequent partner in crime-fighting Booster Gold tends to follow. So fans are also getting themselves prematurely hyped for Booster’s DCEU debut, as well.
There are a lot of reasons to be buzzing for Blue Beetle.
As a wise soccer coach once said…
We already figured that Ted might factor into Blue Beetle somehow, given that Susan Sarandon has already been hired to play the film’s villain, Victoria Kord. She’s an original character for the screen, but her surname tells us she’ll be related to Ted in some way. There had been speculation that Victoria could be Ted’s wife, however Sarandon and Sudeikis’ 29-year age-gap perhaps indicates a mother-son connection instead.
Blue Beetle was originally set to drop on HBO Max before Warner Bros. bumped it up to a theatrical release. It’s due to crawl into theaters on August 18, 2023.