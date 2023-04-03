‘Blue Beetle’ full trailer offers first look at the next attempt from DC to crawl back to greatness

While it hasn’t been that long since the DC brand issued a great movie (thank you, The Batman) it feels like a hot minute since the mainstream franchise — once known as the DCEU but these days missing the E — produced a universally acclaimed entry. Hopefully The Flash will see things bounce back when it releases this June, and then with any luck Blue Beetle will continue the marathon at a strong pace once it follows in August. See whether you think that’s likely by checking out the first full trailer for it above.

Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña leads his inaugural blockbuster movie as Jaime Reyes, the DCU’s first-ever Latino protagonist. And — in DC’s latest twist on the classic “teen becomes a superhero” trope since, well, literally its last movie — Blue Beetle follows Jaime as he gains superpowers after bonding with an alien scarab that generates an indestructible exoskeleton/suit of armor around his body. Yes, it’s a bit like what you’d get if you put Spider-Man, Shazam, and Iron Man in a blender, but the proof will be in the pudding not in the premise.

Maridueña is joined by a talented ensemble cast playing Jaime’s friends, family, and foes. Bruna Marquezine is his love interest, Penny, Belissa Escobedo is his younger sister, Milagros, George Lopez plays Uncle Rudy, and What We Do in the Shadows favorite Harvey Guillén is on board in a curiously undisclosed role. Meanwhile, Susan Sarandon is on villain duties as Victoria Kord, an original character but clearly one with a connection to Ted Kord, Reyes’ pre-cursor as Blue Beetle in the comics.

After Black Adam failed to start a franchise, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods may have killed one off too soon, here’s hoping Blue Beetle proves to be enough of a winner for James Gunn and Peter Safran to incorporate it into their plans for DCU Chapter One. Gods and Monsters are important, but sometimes you need a bug in the works too. Blue Beetle crawls out of its shell on Aug. 18.