Chapter One of James Gunn’s DCU is a whole lot bigger than what we’ve seen so far

If you think what James Gunn has revealed for “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” is all there is, you’d be wrong. DC’s co-chief revealed on Twitter that there is more to come for the first chapter of his DCU reboot, and fans will have to wait to see when those pieces of information to be revealed. However, the way this information got out was somewhat suspicious according to some.

A fan asked Gunn on Twitter if there is more to DC’s Chapter One. Gunn replied with “less than half,” hinting that more stories are to come for this DC reboot, and that information about the other half will be revealed in the future, perhaps when reception for the first half is absolutely positive.

Less than half. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 6, 2023

Unfortunately, it’s currently unknown what else would be announced in the future or when will that news will come out. Fortunately, this news sparked hope in the hearts of fans, especially those wanting a Wonder Woman solo film to be included. Others have their fingers crossed for a Lobo movie since it was confirmed last year that Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the old DC regime, was cast as the character.

Gunn announced Chapter One back in late Jan. 2023, where he talked about 10 new projects that will make their way onto screens, such as a new Superman movie, a Batman: The Brave and the Bold live-action adaptation, a Green Lantern TV series, and many others. He also announced that the upcoming Flash movie, starring Ezra Miller, will be the film that will help reset the entire DC film universe since the film is based on the ‘Flashpoint’ storyline.

At the moment, there hasn’t been a reveal of any new cast members who will take part in this new superhero universe. However, Gunn revealed that he wants to work with some familiar faces who are “easy to work with,” as well as introduce new names into the Hollywood scene.

The first film for DC’s chapter one, Superman: Legacy, is scheduled to come out sometime in July 2025.