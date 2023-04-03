‘Blue Beetle’ release date and trailer

The newest DC superhero may be clawing its way to the big screen sooner than you think. Giving the creepy crawlies to all fans of the superhero world, Blue Beetle may be well on its way to give a certain ant a run for his money, sowing the seeds of a swarm to the new alien-sphere of the DC Universe.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto and anchored by Xolo Maridueña, Blue Beetle will introduce Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes, who gains his superhero powers after a mysterious scarab binds to the teen’s spine, engulfing him in blue alien armor. This new start to the DC era is marked by its first Latin-American superhero amid its ginormous arsenal of warriors, materialized by an actor of the same Latin descent – minus the indestructible antennae.

When is Blue Beetle coming out?

Alongside its snazzy trailer capable of creeping everyone out, Blue Beetle has also received a release date. Originally adapted as an original HBO Max series, the story has since gained a new format, arriving on the larger screen on August 18, 2023. Considered to be DC’s surprise new savior, Blue Beetle will be one of the final entries in the DC Extended Universe, right before co-CEOS James Gunn and Peter Safran reset the superhero universe in The Flash.

Despite its unlucky drops backed by Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam‘s unsavory reviews, Blue Beetle is expected to shed an entirely new light on the universe that almost seems predestined to fail. Part of that expected success derives from the star-studded cast, with some familiar faces in its mix. Other than Maridueña, Blue Beetle will also find Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kor, George Lopez as Uncle Rudy Reyes, and Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord.

Blue Beetle will arrive in theatres on August 18.