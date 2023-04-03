DC’s latest leak turns out to be a good thing as ‘Blue Beetle’ is declared the Universe’s surprise new savior

The back-to-back blows of Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods left the DCU in need of a new savior, and it appears that it’s found just that in an unlikely form. During this hotly discussed period of transition for the franchise, DC has been hit by a few unsavory leaks in recent times, some spewed by Zachary Levi himself, but the latest turned out to actually be a good thing. The Blue Beetle trailer dropped a few hours before it was meant to, but it only ended up increasing the hype.

With Warner Bros. Asia accidentally posting the trailer on YouTube ahead of the embargo — though the video was swiftly removed, naturally it spread like wildfire on social media — fans got the chance to mainline our first glimpse at Blue Beetle earlier than anticipated. And DC may want to thank whoever did the leaking as it’s only increased the hype for the movie, which stars Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña. In fact, many are now convinced BB could trump The Flash to be DC’s best film of 2023.

Ok DC might have something with Blue Beetle pic.twitter.com/ZXk285xbtu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 3, 2023

Everyone, and we mean everyone, loves that suit.

The blue beetle suit is praiseworthy, it's literally straight out from the comics pic.twitter.com/FPqcrcRkcS — gus 🦇 (@Guslivesagain) April 3, 2023

Look out, Daredevil, Jaime Reyes is coming for your crown.

BLUE BEETLE GETTING A HALLWAY FIGHT SCENE LETS GOOO #BlueBeetle pic.twitter.com/HaQm5vWwlA — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) April 3, 2023

Literally the stuff of childhood dreams.

If I was a kid and I saw this Blue Beetle trailer it would literally become my entire personality. Hopefully the movie can find its audience cause it looks awesome. pic.twitter.com/CgikHcqBqr — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) April 3, 2023

Sure, there’s elements to the premise that feel very familiar, but maybe a factory-settings kind of superhero movie is what the genre needs right now.

A Reyes with powers that include stuff out of The Rocketeer and Iron Man? (Among so many others.)



So, I'm pretty much legally obligated to see #BlueBeetle at this point. Which is good, because so far I like the looks of this.



Deal me in, DC. https://t.co/7EtObiw4WL — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) April 3, 2023

Is Blue Beetle really going to outpace The Flash?

Blue Beetle using a whole ass buster sword in the trailer automatically makes it better than The Flash pic.twitter.com/A9noE3Ebeg — Cal 🏆 (@SpIinterCal) April 3, 2023

Others aren’t just saying it’ll be DC’s best of the year, but better than all Marvel’s offerings too.

As far as live action, blue beetle could really be the CBM that stands out the most this year. #BlueBeetle pic.twitter.com/UaLhpPeVAV — Davey Boyyy (@_TheBoyDave) April 3, 2023

There, they said it.

After this trailer, we’re beginning to see why Warner Bros. bumped this one up from its original planned streaming release to a full-blown theatrical distribution. Don’t miss the Azure Insect’s cinematic debut come Aug. 18.