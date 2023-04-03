DC’s latest leak turns out to be a good thing as ‘Blue Beetle’ is declared the Universe’s surprise new savior
The back-to-back blows of Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods left the DCU in need of a new savior, and it appears that it’s found just that in an unlikely form. During this hotly discussed period of transition for the franchise, DC has been hit by a few unsavory leaks in recent times, some spewed by Zachary Levi himself, but the latest turned out to actually be a good thing. The Blue Beetle trailer dropped a few hours before it was meant to, but it only ended up increasing the hype.
With Warner Bros. Asia accidentally posting the trailer on YouTube ahead of the embargo — though the video was swiftly removed, naturally it spread like wildfire on social media — fans got the chance to mainline our first glimpse at Blue Beetle earlier than anticipated. And DC may want to thank whoever did the leaking as it’s only increased the hype for the movie, which stars Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña. In fact, many are now convinced BB could trump The Flash to be DC’s best film of 2023.
Everyone, and we mean everyone, loves that suit.
Look out, Daredevil, Jaime Reyes is coming for your crown.
Literally the stuff of childhood dreams.
Sure, there’s elements to the premise that feel very familiar, but maybe a factory-settings kind of superhero movie is what the genre needs right now.
Is Blue Beetle really going to outpace The Flash?
Others aren’t just saying it’ll be DC’s best of the year, but better than all Marvel’s offerings too.
There, they said it.
After this trailer, we’re beginning to see why Warner Bros. bumped this one up from its original planned streaming release to a full-blown theatrical distribution. Don’t miss the Azure Insect’s cinematic debut come Aug. 18.