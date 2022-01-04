‘Blue Beetle’ star says he’s tried on his superhero suit

Warner Bros. and DC Films must have a lot of confidence in Angel Manuel Soto’s comic book adaptation Blue Beetle, because the movie is following the complete opposite trajectory that’s befallen so many movies since the pandemic first brought the industry to its knees almost two years ago.

Originally scheduled as part of the exclusive HBO Max slate alongside Leslie Grace’s debut as Batgirl and Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary spinoff, the studio pulled Blue Beetle from streaming entirely last month and awarded it the prime summer release date of August 18, 2023.

Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña plays the lead role of Jamie Reyes, a teenager who stumbles upon a mysterious scarab artifact that gives him superpowers. In an interview with USA Today, the actor confirmed that he’s tried on his superhero suit.

“We’ve done two suit fittings. They’re hoping that I get more buff by the time we actually start filming. But I’ve seen the suit, and it looks awesome.”

Production is reported to begin in March, and having gotten our first look at concept art during the DC FanDome virtual event, Blue Beetle is shaping up to be a feast for the eyes if nothing else.

The future of the DCEU has been grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons recently, but this is definitely one origin story the fanbase should be keeping a close eye on as it moves forward.