SnyderVerse fans blast Warner Bros. over latest DCEU rumors
As you may have noticed, a very one-sided battle over the fate of the DCEU’s SnyderVerse has been raging for the better part of a year since HBO Max’s four-hour version of Justice League premiered in March 2021.
Fans have constantly bombarded social media with calls, campaigns and petitions for the franchise to pick up from where the Snyder Cut’s epilogue left off, and Warner Bros. have completely ignored them. Of course, it can’t be 100% ruled out that Discovery will have other ideas in mind when the merger is finalized this summer, but for the time being both parties are locked in a stalemate.
However, scuttlebutt has been sweeping the internet offering that The Flash could act as the catalyst for hitting the reset button on the entire mythology, which spells bad news for Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman in particular. As you can see from the reactions below, WB are taking both barrels yet again.
Hollywood would be a very different place were every demand made by the fanbase acquiesced to, but the DCEU has been defined by inconsistency since its inception with Man of Steel back in 2013, so a unified approach might be the best course of action regardless of how many people it ends up pissing off along the way.