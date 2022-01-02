SnyderVerse fans blast Warner Bros. over latest DCEU rumors

As you may have noticed, a very one-sided battle over the fate of the DCEU’s SnyderVerse has been raging for the better part of a year since HBO Max’s four-hour version of Justice League premiered in March 2021.

Fans have constantly bombarded social media with calls, campaigns and petitions for the franchise to pick up from where the Snyder Cut’s epilogue left off, and Warner Bros. have completely ignored them. Of course, it can’t be 100% ruled out that Discovery will have other ideas in mind when the merger is finalized this summer, but for the time being both parties are locked in a stalemate.

However, scuttlebutt has been sweeping the internet offering that The Flash could act as the catalyst for hitting the reset button on the entire mythology, which spells bad news for Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman in particular. As you can see from the reactions below, WB are taking both barrels yet again.

DCEU and Warner Bros only trend for negative things a whole ass trailer for a upcoming show was released and no one is talking about it 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7dqO3IEHdj — Reyes Flores (@mokoloco88) January 2, 2022

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse

We don’t want to erase the currant DCEU slide, we wanna ad the Snyder Verse to it.



@warnerbros pic.twitter.com/R0oR9XA8hI — my movie opinion (@MilanVanDamme1) January 2, 2022

that's exactly what I'm saying, it doesn't make any sense. When was the last time Warner Bros did anything regarding the DCEU that made sense lol. https://t.co/ufrIU7ZwEf — Advit (@advitreides) January 2, 2022

IT'S BEGUN



WARNER BRO'S WORST TIME



Boycott WarnerBros

BoyCott DCEU

BOYCOTT FLASH



I STAND WITH RAY FISHER



RESTORE THE SNYDER VERSE pic.twitter.com/oTqYEE8L4Y — 𝐅𝐚𝐧'𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜'𝐬 (@AreCritic) January 2, 2022

We’ve been telling all of you for a long time… Warner Bros. and Walter Hamada have only ever been planning on erasing everything Zack Snyder has created in the DCEU. Why would we ever support their endeavors or this movie? These idiots will not get one cent from me. #BoycottWB https://t.co/nIWwSZHhhO — André Hutchens (@ac_hutchens) January 1, 2022

Gal gadot is still around

They are trying too much like marvel and that ain't it

The storytelling and tone of the movies need to be sorted out

Most importantly they need to have a coherent from the get go

Get any DC fan and they would give you a better DCEU than the Warner Bros — ' (@John_Apostrophe) January 2, 2022

Warner Bros have NO IDEA literally NO IDEA have they are doing

Dropping a well planned Cinematic Universe is how they are gonn save DCEU#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/LxpQQanMTl — Shek🦇Sparrow #MakeTheBatfleckMovie (@shek_sparrow) January 2, 2022

First day of 2022 and Warner bros apparently fucking up the DCEU even more lol pic.twitter.com/OfT6CDnA8V — Johnnyboy (@Johnnyboy194) January 2, 2022

Warner Bros gonna regret what they done to SnyderVerse for decades after decades if they doesn't #RestoreTheSnyderVerse right now

DCEU IS DEAD https://t.co/ojWueHwob3 — Shek🦇Sparrow #MakeTheBatfleckMovie (@shek_sparrow) January 1, 2022

Warner Bros making everyone feel like they could run the DCEU better lmfao. Dumpster fire pic.twitter.com/q8ylJdC9UR — AnotherMarvelGuy🎄 (@AnotherMarvelG) January 1, 2022

Hollywood would be a very different place were every demand made by the fanbase acquiesced to, but the DCEU has been defined by inconsistency since its inception with Man of Steel back in 2013, so a unified approach might be the best course of action regardless of how many people it ends up pissing off along the way.