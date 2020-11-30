Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jason Blum can make a decent case for being singlehandedly responsible for our new golden age of horror. His studio, Blumhouse Productions, got its start with the enormously profitable and popular Paranormal Activity movies and has gone on to produce smash-hits like Get Out, Happy Death Day, Halloween (2018), Us and The Invisible Man. But now the producer may be facing a real-life fright as he and his family are battling COVID-19.

Last week Blum revealed that both of his children had tested positive for the virus and now he’s joined them. Via Twitter, he said:

Tested positive. It’s Coronamania at my house. Symptoms mild so far but will keep ya’ll posted. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) November 30, 2020

Blum’s situation will be familiar to many Americans at the moment as the nation is currently experiencing a major COVID-19 spike. For example, on November 27 there were 205,460 new cases in a single day in the US, which is more than Japan has had since the beginning of the pandemic in total.

Of course, many of those people will experience mild symptoms and make a full recovery but a significant number of them aren’t going to make it. And, sadly, right now there’s no sign of this wave breaking, especially given the amount of travel and socializing that just took place over Thanksgiving. All this means that for some families ignoring official advice, there will be some people who were at Thanksgiving dinner who won’t be alive on Christmas Day.

Beyond the human toll of the virus, Blum has previously predicted that the entertainment world will be very different post-pandemic. In a September interview with Inverse he discussed the various impacts it’s had, revealing that there’s been a 10-20% increases in production costs to cover PPE and sanitisation and also touched on the future of film distribution:

“I think the future of theatrically released movies is that they’ll play in theaters for a shorter time, they’ll be many more of them, and then they’ll be a two or three-month premium rental window where you’re paying $20 for the movie. Then it’ll movie to pay-TV and the traditional rental window, which is four or five bucks.”

Here’s hoping Jason Blum and his family recover soon and don’t have too miserable a time of it. Blumhouse’s latest film, Freaky hits VOD on December 4 – and it’s definitely worth a watch.