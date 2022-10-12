Blumhouse director teases a horror movie crossover to make your freaky day

In news that will make both horror lovers both happy and freak out, a major crossover between two cult favorite entries in Blumhouse’s ever-growing pantheon of frightening films is being hinted at. Christopher Landon, who got his start penning the later installments in the Paranormal Activity franchise, has seemingly teased that he’s working on something that could see the leading ladies of his two horror-comedy universes team up.

Landon took to Twitter to post a thrilling photo of himself from a recent event in which he’s seen posing with a pair of familiar actresses for horror aficionados. Namely, Freaky‘s Kathryn Newton and Jessica Rothe, most known as the time-warped Tree Gelbman in the Happy Death Day duology. “Hmmmm,” he captioned the image. “What could we be up to?”

Hmmmm. What could we be up to? pic.twitter.com/TSRvsKahFN — christopher landon (@creetureshow) October 12, 2022

Photo via Blumhouse Productions

For those who need a reminder, 2020’s Freaky featured Newton as Millie, an insecure teen who has the misfortune to switch bodies with serial killer the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn). Landon confirmed at the time of its release that he considered Freaky to take place in the same canon as his early Happy Death Day films, something supported by a couple of easter eggs in the film itself.

The filmmaker has likewise promised fans that he’s still dead-set on getting his planned Happy Death Day 3 off the ground someday, so has he finally worked out a way to do that? A way that involves crossing it over with the world of Freaky? It could be, or maybe he’s just been hanging out with his friends and he’s just decided to troll us.

Jessica Rothe has previously said she would be totally up for working with Newton in a crossover, so who knows, maybe we’re in for a Freaky Death Day movie some day.