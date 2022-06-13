Jason Blum offers roughly the 458th update on ‘Happy Death Day 3’

Just like time-looped sorority girl Tree Gelbman in the movies, we seem to be stuck in an endless cycle when it comes to updates on the long-gestating third chapter in the Happy Death Day franchise.

2017’s original was a huge success for horror maestros Blumhouse, thanks to its unique “Scream meets Groundhog Day” premise. Unfortunately, 2019’s Happy Death Day 2U failed to fare as well at the box office, meaning the studio didn’t have the financial incentive to press ahead with plans for number three.

However, producer Jason Blum has maintained ever since that he and director Christopher Landon are still committed to making the conclusion to the trilogy happen in some shape or form. And, just so we’ve got the message, he’s told us that again, and again, and again. And again. And one more time for luck. His latest comment on the situation is at least slightly encouraging, as Blum revealed to Screen Rant that he actually sat down with Landon recently, and the pair “discussed” the topic of HDD3.

“I’m glad you did, because guess who I had lunch with yesterday? Mr. Christopher Landon. And guess what we discussed? Happy Death Day 3. We discussed it. I’m not saying we’re doing it, but we discussed it. It was very much on the top of our minds. I’m not saying we’re doing it, but I’m not saying we’re not doing it.”

Image via Blumhouse

Unfortunately, Landon is incredibly busy himself right now. Fresh off writing Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin for Blumhouse, he’s also producing two 2022 horrors, Time Out and My Best Friend’s Exorcism, as well as helming spooky Netflix comedy We Have a Ghost, starring Anthony Mackie and David Harbour. He was also recently announced to be helming the reboot of classic ’90s creature feature Arachnophobia, with James Wan producing.

The good news is that there’s no real time limit on Happy Death Day 3, as star Jessica Rothe has admitted she’ll always be willing to come back and play Tree again, even if she has to pull a Jamie Lee Curtis and return to the role decades from now. Whether fans will be willing to wait that long to find out how Tree’s character arc, and her endless deaths at the hands of masked killer Babyface, wrap up, is another story.