Jessica Rothe Wants To Make Happy Death Day 3, Even If It Takes 20 Years

Happy Death Day was a huge hit for Universal back in 2017, but – ironically, considering the time loop nature of the franchise – history wasn’t repeated twice when 2019’s Happy Death Day 2U failed to rake in as much cash. Because of that, a closer to the trilogy may now be in question. Anyone who’s seen the sequel knows one was intended, though, and star Jessica Rothe isn’t giving up hope that Happy Death Day 3 will arrive eventually. Even if it takes 20 years.

While speaking to Coming Soon, Rothe revealed that she’s still hoping the threequel happens, as writer/director Christopher Landon has got plans ready to roll. The actress is trying to keep a realistic perspective on it, though, as she knows it all depends on whether there’s a desire to make it from studio’s higher-ups.

“I would love if we had the opportunity to complete the trilogy,” Rothe said. “I know that Chris has it all mapped out in his genius brain, but I also know that we only want to complete it if we get to do it right. I think it’s just a question of seeing if the opportunity for that exists in the world.”

In case her commitment to the character of birthday girl/final girl Tree Gelbman was in any doubt, Rothe made clear that she’s prepared to wait decades for the chance to play her again. She even suggested a 2018 Halloween-like comeback as an option.

“But the funny thing is I have a feeling whether it’s now or in five years or ten or twenty, if we pull a Jamie Lee Curtis from ‘Halloween’ and Tree comes back as a badass 50-year-old, I know that we will get to tell the rest of the story,” Rothe continued. “I love Tree, I love that character so much and I feel very, very grateful to have been a part of that.”

Blumhouse chief Jason Blum said earlier in the year that he’s trying to figure out a way to make the movie and it remains on his “radar in some shape or form,” promising that he hasn’t “put it to bed yet.” With Blum on the case, hopefully it won’t be 20 years before Rothe gets to face off with Babyface again in Happy Death Day 3 – or Happy Death Day Tre3, as Landon has revealed it would be titled.