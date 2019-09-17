Blumhouse Shares First Halloween Kills BTS Photo As Filming Begins

Considering how not much time has passed since the majesty that was 2018’s Halloween thrilled audiences, it still hasn’t entirely set in for this writer that the followup is already moving forward so quickly. Even so, there are no complaints here because I feel the franchise is safe in the capable hands of David Gordon Green.

With that, we’re now ready for news pertaining to Halloween Kills to dramatically heat up. Believe it or not, filming has already commenced on the next entry into the beloved slasher series, and a new image has been released online to commemorate the festivities.

As it turns out, Blumhouse Productions themselves are to thank for the behind-the-scenes image posted to Reddit. Seen below, it shows Green’s director’s chair being occupied by a large knife, with the accompanying caption:

“Hey Reddit, thought you might like to see the way we welcomed the director to set on the first day of filming Halloween Kills. Hope he doesn’t take it personally.”

Though I’m pretty sure Green will look before sitting, that sure is more of an appropriate way to greet the man behind a Halloween movie than, say, a whoopee cushion. But in all seriousness, we wish him and the rest of the talented folks working on the picture all the best because we hope to see it succeed.

When it comes to who’ll be in front of the camera, Jamie Lee Curtis will once again slip into the role of Laurie Strode, with the assist provided by Anthony Michael Hall as a grownup Tommy Doyle. “The O.G. Shape” himself, Nick Castle, meanwhile, will continue terrorizing the streets of Haddonfield.

Halloween Kills arrives in theaters on October 16th, 2020, with Halloween Ends set to follow on October 15th, 2021.